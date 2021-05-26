BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,804,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPH. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,962,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,285.8% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth $793,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth $338,000.

NASDAQ:PPH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 53 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $73.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

