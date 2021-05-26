BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 51,021 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,290. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. 7,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

