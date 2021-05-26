BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,345 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.09. 2,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

