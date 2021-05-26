BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,636 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,100. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

