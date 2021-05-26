BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 22nd

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 1,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.