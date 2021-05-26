Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($4.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($4.68). The company had revenue of C$116.54 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.