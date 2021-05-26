Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$44.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.31.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$37.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.74.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

