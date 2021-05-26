Boku (LON:BOKU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.25 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16). 294,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 957,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Boku alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £486.41 million and a P/E ratio of -34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 174.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.64.

In related news, insider Richard Hargreaves sold 44,944 shares of Boku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.33), for a total value of £80,000.32 ($104,520.93). Also, insider Keith Butcher sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £56,047.50 ($73,226.42).

About Boku (LON:BOKU)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.