Bonded Finance Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $227,671.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00955767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.32 or 0.09742490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00091397 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.