Bonnie Biumi Sells 10,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.