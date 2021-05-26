Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $23.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,362.07. 5,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,371.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,218.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

