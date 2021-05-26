Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on June 30th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by 82.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

