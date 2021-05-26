Boston Partners Has $179.36 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 337,021 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $179,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

