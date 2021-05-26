Boston Partners Has $228.08 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.59% of Robert Half International worth $228,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,637. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $91.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.