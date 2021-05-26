Boston Partners Has $655.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $655,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,379.67. 30,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,291.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,993.79. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

