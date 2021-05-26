Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in ITT were worth $285,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. FMR LLC grew its stake in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in ITT by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

