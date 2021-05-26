Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 497,383 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $205,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,658. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.