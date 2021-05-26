Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,569,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,451 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.93% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $169,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 66,833 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,783. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

