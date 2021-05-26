Boston Partners Sells 194,660 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Boston Partners lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194,660 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $251,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. 5,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.61. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

