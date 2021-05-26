Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.92

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $113.86, with a volume of 5909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXP. Argus increased their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,600. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

