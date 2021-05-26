Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 25,068 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00.

BYD traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 1,630,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

