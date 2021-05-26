BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BPMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 132.00% and a return on equity of 66.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

