Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $296,803.65 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.38. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

