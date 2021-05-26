Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Head-To-Head Survey

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brigham Minerals and DXI Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.40%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and DXI Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37% DXI Capital N/A -61.63% 974.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and DXI Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 10.89 -$57.99 million $0.19 92.68 DXI Capital $220,000.00 19.04 $4.76 million N/A N/A

DXI Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brigham Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXI Capital has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats DXI Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

DXI Capital Company Profile

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

