Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 36,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 349,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.87. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

