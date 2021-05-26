Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.