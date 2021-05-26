Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 206,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $523.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

