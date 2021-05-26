Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.65 Million

Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report $550.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.40 million to $562.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.