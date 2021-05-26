Brokerages Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

