Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 179,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

