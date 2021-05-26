Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce $67.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.60 million and the highest is $68.12 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 202.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.