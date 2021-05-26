Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 1,086,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,582. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 511,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 356,876 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,845,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.