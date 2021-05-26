Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,137. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

