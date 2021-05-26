Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce sales of $4.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 million to $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $1.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 301.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $21.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $26.92 million to $31.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

SRTS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

