Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $17.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.77 million and the highest is $24.42 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $842.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 33,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,126,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

