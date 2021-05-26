Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 over the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

