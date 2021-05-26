Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $98.69. 3,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,322. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

