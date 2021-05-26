Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.11. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in UDR by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in UDR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UDR by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

