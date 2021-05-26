Brokerages Set Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Target Price at $6.63

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $473.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

