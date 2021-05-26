Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $61.75

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 1,292,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,257,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Comcast has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.