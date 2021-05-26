Brokerages Set eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 154,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.45 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in eGain by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in eGain by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in eGain by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

