Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $68.08

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.08.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NTLA traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,534. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,915,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

