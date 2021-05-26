Brokerages Set KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) PT at GBX 672.50

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

KAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

LON KAZ opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 851.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 766.93. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

