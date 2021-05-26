Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Target Price at $23.67

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have commented on LDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $358,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000.

LDI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.