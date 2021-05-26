Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $39.80

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

