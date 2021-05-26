Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) PT at $1,238.36

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,245.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The Boston Beer stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,105.94. 253,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,597. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $498.29 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,180.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,058.03. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,589 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,309 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

