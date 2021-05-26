Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $19.20

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.61 million, a P/E ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

