Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $324.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.95. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.