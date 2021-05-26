Brokers Offer Predictions for V.F. Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -190.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. V.F. has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 89.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 126.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

