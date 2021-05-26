Brokers Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

